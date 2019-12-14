Amajita fail to defend Cosafa title

It was a huge set-back for the South Africans as they were looking to lift their third Cosafa Cuo title in a row, while winning the competition would have made eight titles for Amajita since the inception of the tournament.

A brace by Jonathan Munalula and a goal from Francisco Mwepu were more than enough to end Amajita’s dream, as the Zambians were crowned Champions on the day.

It was all going to tough affair for both sides, who looked to be favourites to lift the trophy from the group stages.

The tie was also hugely contested, before Zambia opened the scoring through Munalula in the 40th minute, before Mwepu added the second goal two minutes later.

Amajita seemed to lose much of the back and looked to have been demoralised with Zamabia’s two quick goals toward the end of the first half.

Helman Mkhalele’s charges tried their all to get back into the game, but with Zambia on the driving seat, South Africa’s attempts didn’t result into anything positive.

Things got worse with five minutes left to full-time when Munalula got his second goal of the match to seal the victory for the Young Chipolopolo and go on to lift the 2019 Cosafa Cup.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.