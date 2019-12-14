Telkom Knockout News 14.12.2019 06:06 pm

Blow by blow: Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC gets past the defence of Bandile Shandu of Maritzburg United. (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Telkom Knockout at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this evening

– It’s all over! Referee blows his whistle for full time. Full-time score: Maritzburg United 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+3′ Maritzburg have the ball into the back of the net through Moseamedi, but it’s ruled offside

– 90′ offside call goes against Maritzburg

– 88′ first corner kick for Maritzburg

– 86′ Substitution for Sundowns: Mkhulise makes way for Anele Ngcongca

– 85′ Substitution for Sundowns: Keletso Makgalwa comes on for Affonso

– 85′ Substitution for Maritzburg: Shandu makes way for Clive Augusto

– 84′ chance for Maritzburg, but Shandu shoots wide from close range

– 78′ corner kick for Sundowns as they continue to pile on the pressure

– 74′ GOAAAL! Affonso grabs his brace and makes it 2-1 for Sundowns with another header!

– 71′ referee stops play for Madisha to receive medical treatment. Yellow card for Moseamedi

– 66′ Affonso’s header goes wide of goals

– 63′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 56′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 54′ GOAAAAL! Affonso equalises for Sundowns with a header!

– the second half is underway at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Maritzburg United 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 44′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 42′ Sirino’s shot is saved by Ofori

– 39′ GOAAAL! Moseamedi breaks the deadlock with by beating Onyango to the ball!

– 37′ offside call goes against Maritzburg

– 32′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 32′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 29′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position, but it’s cleared

– 27′ Kunene shoots wide of goals from long range

– 16′ Morgan’s header goes wide of goals

– 12′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 8′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 2′ Buchanan misses an open net with Onyango down injured

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Maritzburg United XI: Ofori, De Reuck, Allie, Mngonyama, Kunene, Morgan, Buchanan, Claasen, Timm, Shandu, Moseamedi
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Langerman, Morena, Madisha, Lebusa, Jali, Kekana, Zwane, Mkhulise, Sirino, Affonso

