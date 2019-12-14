Safa set to appoint Mkhalele as Amajita permanent coach

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele is set to be given the job as permanent head coach of Amajita, a source has revealed.

According to the source, Safa took time into appointing a new coach for the junior national team after the departure of Thabo Senong because they wanted to see how Mkhalele will do at the on-going Under-20 Cosafa Championship and they are impressed with what they have seen so far.

“The job already his, there is no doubt about that. The Cosafa Cup was just a test for him and they liked what he has done with the team. He assembled a good squad of young players and the association is happy with him,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Amajita might have struggled to get past Madagascar in the semifinals of the Under-20 Cosafa Cup held in Zambia, but Mkhalele is content with the way his players responded after being 2-0 down.

South Africa needed a late goal to take the game to penalties and make it 2-2 courtesy of Oswin Appolis, who scored a brace before Amajita won the tie on penalties 5-4 on Thursday at the Nkoloma Stadium.

“I have to congratulate my boys for the resilient spirit they demonstrated. Yes, we didn’t start the game well, we started on a low note whereby we couldn’t find the spaces in midfield and we couldn’t find spaces out wide. They sat back and waited to hit us on the counter,” said the Amajita mentor.

“I believe what contributed to that was the speed of play and the speed of thought was too slow compared to last week’s game (the group stage match where they played to a 1-1 draw against Madagascar) and that also contributed because they hit us with a counter in the first goal and forced us to commit fouls with their speed which resulted in the second goal.”

Should Amajita win the tournament, it will be the eighth time the South African Under-20s lift the title.

