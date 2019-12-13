Crime 13.12.2019 03:40 pm

KZN police recover car with replica Telkom Knockout cup and tickets

Citizen reporter
Police say officials at Telkom have confirmed that the trophy is a replica used for promoting the final to be played on Saturday. 

As soccer-lovers ready themselves for the Telkom Knockout final between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening, the police in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday recovered a stolen vehicle containing a replica of the Telkom Knockout cup as well as 49 tickets to the final to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Police in the province said officials at Telkom confirmed that the trophy was a replica used for promoting the event.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said it was alleged that on Friday morning at around 4am, unknown men held up security guards at a bed and breakfast on Goble Road in Durban and stole a Toyota Quantum.

“Police were immediately alerted and the provincial Vehicle Task Team, as well as a tracking company, responded swiftly to the report of a robbery.

“The police officers gave chase and the vehicle was found abandoned at D Section in Lindelani. When police found the vehicle, they discovered a Telkom Knockout Trophy and 49 tickets to Saturday’s final inside the vehicle,” Naicker said.

The commissioner of the police in the province, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended officers for their swift response.

“I am pleased with the speedy response of our police officers in recovering the stolen vehicle as well as a replica trophy. I am confident that the suspects will be caught soon,” Jula said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: Manhunt launched in Limpopo after grisly discovery of a mutilated body

