Amajita are on the verge of a three-peat

This was the second meeting between the two sides in this year’s competition, with the first meeting ending in a 1-1 draw during the group stages, while the semifinal clash saw Amajita come back from two goals down to draw 2-2, before succeeding in the shootout.

As it was in the first game, both teams seemed to be balanced in every department on the pitch, but it was Madagascar who had a dream start as they finished the first 45 minutes leading 2-0. Aristide Harison netted a header in the 12th minute, before doubling his side’s lead on the half-hour mark.

It was all left to South Africa to try and make a comeback. And the job was accepted by Oswin Appolis, who returned to the line-up after serving a one-match suspension which saw him miss the previous game against Lesotho.

The Ajax Cape Town midfielder was able to pull one goal back for Amajita in the 65th minute, giving Helman Mkhalele’s charges hope that they could stage a comeback.

With numerous attempts having not gone their way and the game heading into additional time, it looked like the end of the road for Amajita. But Appolis was there again to make sure that South Africa got an equalising goal in referees optional time, which sent the game into penalties.

The teams scored all of their first four penalties before Madagascar failed to hit the target with their fifth penalty. It was all left to Keletso Sifama with SA’s last penalty to seal the victory and a final spot.

