WATCH: Will Maritzburg stun Sundowns in TKO final?

The Team of Choice who are underdogs in this clash, will be hoping to cause an upset and create by winning their first major trophy.

The Brazilians on the other hand will look to end their domestic cup drought, having last won their last domestic cup competition in 2016 when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the same tournament.

Will Maritzburg rewrite the history book and stun Sundowns on Saturday or will Sundowns prove too strong for the Team of Choice?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.