WATCH: Will Maritzburg stun Sundowns in TKO final?

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane with Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Watch as Phakaaathi TV host Khaya Ndubane and his guests  Thembinkosi Sekgaphane and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe preview this weekend’s Telkom Knockout final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Team of Choice who are underdogs in this clash, will be hoping to cause an upset and create by winning their first major trophy.

The Brazilians on the other hand will look to end their domestic cup drought, having last won their last domestic cup competition in 2016 when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the same tournament.

Will Maritzburg rewrite the history book and stun Sundowns on Saturday or will Sundowns prove too strong for the Team of Choice?

