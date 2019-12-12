Full Time – Golden Arrows 0 Bidvest Wits 1

FT – Golden Arrows 0 Bidvest Wits 1 – A big win for Wits as they scored their penalty, while Arrows miss theirs.
83 – Wits nearly get a second as Gumede misjudges a cross and punches it straight to Terrence Dzvukumanja, but his effort is well saved by the Arrows goalkeeper.
70 – PENALTY TO ARROWS! KNOX MUTIZWA MISSES! Hotto commits a foul, Ndzandzeka decides it was inside the box, but the Arrows striker can’t hit the target with his spot kick!
62 – Elias Pelembe hits the bar with a free kick! Fantastic effort, curled over the wall, but bounces off the top of the crossbar!
61 – Motupa is substituted with Mxolisi Machupu coming on in his place.
52 – Just wide from Hlatshwayo! The Wits captain heads a cross inches on the wrong side of Gumede’s post.
50 – An Arrows player goes down in the box and wants a pen but Thando Ndzanszeka says no this time.
46 – The second half kicks off at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.
HALF TIME – Arrows 0 Wits 1. Motupa’s penalty, which was not a penalty, gives Wits the lead, though Wits should have had a penalty minutes earlier so in this case two wrongs have perhaps made a right?
44 – Mkhwanazi gets a yellow card for a foul on Mtshali, though he does win the ball.
41 – Great chance for Arrows as Goss goes to fist away a free kick but doesn’t get hold of it properly, and a fine Wits block is needed to deny the home side.
33 – GOAL! Motupa slots home and Wits lead 1-0
32 – NOW WITS DO HAVE A PENALTY! BUT THIS TIME GUMEDE CLEARLY GETS THE BALL!
29 – Wits want a penalty as Motupa goes down in the box, but the referee is having none of it. Looked like a decent shout on the part of the Clever Boys. Clear penalty! Horrible miss from the ref.
23 – Gumede is called into action again, this time pushing away a dangerous low cross from Sameehg Doutie.
14 – Gift Motupa gets into the Arrows box, and his shot forces an error from Nkosingiphile Gumede as he spills the ball, but Arrows manage to clear.
6 – So far the weather certainly playing its part with the ball holding up badly on the surface. It’s not a good day for a back pass.
1 – The game kicks off in rainy conditions at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. The pitch is soaked with talk beforehand that the game might not be able to finish if the deluge worsens.
Here are the two starting XIs
#StartingXI Vs @bidvestwits
Kick off: 18h00#AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/u4MsTpXlw5
— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 12, 2019
Our #TheCleverBoys starting XI v Arrows tonight: Goss; Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo, Macheke; Hotto, Alexander, Monare, Doutie; Motupa, Pelembe. Kick-off at 18:00. pic.twitter.com/l3PfxJII88
— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 12, 2019
Steve Komphela’s high-flying Golden Arrows will look to maintain their impressive home record in the league this season against Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys, who are always dangerous on the road.
