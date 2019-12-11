Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC

– 38′ free kick for Stellenbosch for Zwane’s foul on Rainers

– 35′ GOAAAL! Moon puts Stellenbosch in the lead with a powerful header!

– 34′ Mobbie shoots wide from long range

– 28′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– 24′ free kick for Sundowns and it turns into a corner kick

– 20′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 19′ Rainers’ shot is saved by Mweene

– 13′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position

– 11′ offside call goes against Stellenbosch

– 6′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– 5′ Moon shoot over the crossbar from close range

– kick off

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lakay, Madisha, Arendse, Coetzee, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Lukhubeni, Mkhulise, Zwane, Meza

Stellenbosch FC XI: De Jong, Mobbie, Van Heerden, De Goede, Mthethwa, Awono, Zungu, Matsi, Rayners, Isaacs, Moon

Sundowns will look to continue their winning ways having broken a three-game winless streak in the league when they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in their last game

Stellies will be hoping to break their own having gone four games without a win.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.