Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC

– 38′ free kick for Stellenbosch for Zwane’s foul on Rainers
– 35′ GOAAAL! Moon puts Stellenbosch in the lead with a powerful header!
– 34′ Mobbie shoots wide from long range
– 28′ corner kick for Stellenbosch
– 24′ free kick for Sundowns and it turns into a corner kick
– 20′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 19′ Rainers’ shot is saved by Mweene
– 13′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position
– 11′ offside call goes against Stellenbosch
– 6′ corner kick for Stellenbosch
– 5′ Moon shoot over the crossbar from close range
– kick off
Starting XI:
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lakay, Madisha, Arendse, Coetzee, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Lukhubeni, Mkhulise, Zwane, Meza
Stellenbosch FC XI: De Jong, Mobbie, Van Heerden, De Goede, Mthethwa, Awono, Zungu, Matsi, Rayners, Isaacs, Moon
Sundowns will look to continue their winning ways having broken a three-game winless streak in the league when they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in their last game
Stellies will be hoping to break their own having gone four games without a win.
