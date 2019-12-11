Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC

– referee Khulasande Qongqo blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 90+4′ GOAAAL! Makgalwa makes it 3-1 for Sundowns with a low finish!

– 90+3′ yellow card for Zwane

– 90′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 85′ GOAAAL! Mkhulise puts Sundowns in the lead with a powerful shot!

– 83′ Zungu’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 80′ Substitution for Stellenbosch: Lelethu Skelem comes on for Isaacs

– 76′ Forced substitution for Sundowns: Mosa Lebusa comes on for the injured Coetzee

– 75′ yellow card for Vilakazi

– 73′ DOUBLE RED CARDS! De Goede for a reckless tackle on Coetzee and Pieterse on the Sundowns bench

– 71′ Substitution for Stellenbosch: Moon makes way for Ashley Du Preez

– 66′ Zwane shoots wide of goals from close range

– 63′ Substitution for Sundowns: Mauricio Affonso comes on for Mabunda

– 59′ Stellenbosch appeal for the penalty, but the referee awards a free kick instead

– 57′ GOAAAL! Zwane scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-1!

– 56′ PENALTY for Sundowns for De Goede’s foul on Zwane inside the penalty area

– 51′ Vilakazi shoots narrowly wide from long range

– 49′ corner kick for Sundowns and Coetzee’s header goes narrowly wide from it

– the second half is underway at Loftus

– referee Khulasande Qongqo blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 45+1′ yellow card for Van Heerden for a foul on Mkhulise

– 38′ free kick for Stellenbosch for Zwane’s foul on Rainers

– 35′ GOAAAL! Moon puts Stellenbosch in the lead with a powerful header!

– 34′ Mobbie shoots wide from long range

– 28′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– 24′ free kick for Sundowns and it turns into a corner kick

– 20′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 19′ Rainers’ shot is saved by Mweene

– 13′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position

– 11′ offside call goes against Stellenbosch

– 6′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– 5′ Moon shoot over the crossbar from close range

– kick off

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lakay, Madisha, Arendse, Coetzee, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Lukhubeni, Mkhulise, Zwane, Meza

Stellenbosch FC XI: De Jong, Mobbie, Van Heerden, De Goede, Mthethwa, Awono, Zungu, Matsi, Rayners, Isaacs, Moon

Sundowns will look to continue their winning ways having broken a three-game winless streak in the league when they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in their last game

Stellies will be hoping to break their own having gone four games without a win.

