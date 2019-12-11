Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC

– referee Khulasande Qongqo blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 90+4′ GOAAAL! Makgalwa makes it 3-1 for Sundowns with a low finish!
– 90+3′ yellow card for Zwane
– 90′ corner kick for Sundowns
– 85′ GOAAAL! Mkhulise puts Sundowns in the lead with a powerful shot!
– 83′ Zungu’s long range shot goes over the crossbar
– 80′ Substitution for Stellenbosch: Lelethu Skelem comes on for Isaacs
– 76′ Forced substitution for Sundowns: Mosa Lebusa comes on for the injured Coetzee
– 75′ yellow card for Vilakazi
– 73′ DOUBLE RED CARDS! De Goede for a reckless tackle on Coetzee and Pieterse on the Sundowns bench
– 71′ Substitution for Stellenbosch: Moon makes way for Ashley Du Preez
– 66′ Zwane shoots wide of goals from close range
– 63′ Substitution for Sundowns: Mauricio Affonso comes on for Mabunda
– 59′ Stellenbosch appeal for the penalty, but the referee awards a free kick instead
– 57′ GOAAAL! Zwane scores from the penalty spot to make it 1-1!
– 56′ PENALTY for Sundowns for De Goede’s foul on Zwane inside the penalty area
– 51′ Vilakazi shoots narrowly wide from long range
– 49′ corner kick for Sundowns and Coetzee’s header goes narrowly wide from it
– the second half is underway at Loftus
– referee Khulasande Qongqo blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-1 Stellenbosch FC
– 45+1′ yellow card for Van Heerden for a foul on Mkhulise
– 38′ free kick for Stellenbosch for Zwane’s foul on Rainers
– 35′ GOAAAL! Moon puts Stellenbosch in the lead with a powerful header!
– 34′ Mobbie shoots wide from long range
– 28′ corner kick for Stellenbosch
– 24′ free kick for Sundowns and it turns into a corner kick
– 20′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 19′ Rainers’ shot is saved by Mweene
– 13′ free kick for Sundowns in a promising position
– 11′ offside call goes against Stellenbosch
– 6′ corner kick for Stellenbosch
– 5′ Moon shoot over the crossbar from close range
– kick off
Starting XI:
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Lakay, Madisha, Arendse, Coetzee, Mabunda, Vilakazi, Lukhubeni, Mkhulise, Zwane, Meza
Stellenbosch FC XI: De Jong, Mobbie, Van Heerden, De Goede, Mthethwa, Awono, Zungu, Matsi, Rayners, Isaacs, Moon
Sundowns will look to continue their winning ways having broken a three-game winless streak in the league when they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in their last game
Stellies will be hoping to break their own having gone four games without a win.
