AfriForum demands inquiry into Senzo Meyiwa’s death

Phakaaathi Reporter
The lobby group’s CEO Kallie Kriel says the inquest will allow Gerrie Nel to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses.

AfriForum, on behalf of the Meyiwa family, has demanded that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recommend a formal judicial inquiry into the death of Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was killed during an alleged armed robbery at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview in 2014.

AfriForum announced last month that the civil rights organisation would help the Meyiwa family in getting the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s killers to book.

Advocate Gerrie Nel was appointed as the Meyiwa family’s advocate.

Speaking during a briefing on Wednesday, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said the formal inquest would allow Nel and the interested parties to test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses.

“This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa’s death. Unique cases require unique solutions, and AfriForum hopes that this inquest will result in the case’s progress,” said Kriel.

Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso said the family believed an inquest would ensure that Senzo’s killers were brought to book.

“We believe that the inquest will ensure justice so that Senzo’s murderers will eventually be brought to book,” said Sifiso.

“The Meyiwa family is proud to be associated with the organisation and are happy that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure progress in the case. We once again encourage South Africans to stand together in fighting injustices.”

