Sundowns parts ways with Tade  

Tade is said to have asked Sundowns to release him from his contract and the Brazilians obliged to his request.

“The President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board, Management, staff, coaches and players wish to thank Emiliano Tade for his contribution and wish him all of the best in his personal and professional endeavours,” read a statement from Sundowns.

Tade joined Sundowns from AmaZulu in January after an impressive stint with the Usuthu is the 2018/19 season, but the striker found it hard to cement his place in the star-studded Brazilians outfit, having reportedly forced a big-money move to the former Caf Champion League winners.

The 31-year-old’s Sundowns career started well and he scored some goals for Pitso Mosimane’s team but was relegated to the bench when the goals dried up.

The Argentinian striker is now a free agent and can join a club of his choice.

