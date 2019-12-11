Zinnbauer wants to make Pirates great again

There is no doubt that Orlando Pirates new coach Josef Zinnbauer will find it hard to get the club back on the right track, but the German coach said he would work hard to make Pirates great again.

After being announced as the new Bucs coach on Tuesday, Zinnbauer said he was expecting his charges to give their all in trying to get the Buccaneers to their best as he would give his all as well.

“I like a dominant and passionate style of play and ball possession is important to me. There is quality with our players and we reach the team’s with discipline, hard-work and dedication,” he told Bucs media.

“I expect everyone at the club to give their best as I will give mine. It will not be easy, but we will make Pirates become great again.”

The German-born coach also made a promise to the club’s supporters, stating that he will work passionately for the club.

“What I can promise the Pirates fans is that I will work hard and with passion for this great club. Now I’m very happy to wear Orlando Pirates colours.”

The Pirates new coach is awaiting his work permit to officially take over from interim coach Rulani Mokwena, who will go back to his post as the Bucs assistant coach.

