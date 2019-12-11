Myeni reveals his ‘father figure’ coaches 

The dazzling winger names the likes of Roger de Sa, Eric Tinkler, Gavin Hunt and Vladimir Vermezovic as coaches who played a father figure-role to him.

“Roger de Sa was like a father to me and coach Eric Tinkler was also like a father to me,” said Myeni.

“And then coach Gavin Hunt, who wants you to work hard and VV (Vladimir Vermezovic), you’d not say anything to him… you would not even approach him, but he would want what’s best for you.”

The 31-year-old Soweto born player is currently without a team after parting ways with Bidvest Wits in the 2017/18 season.

Myeni, who has also played for the likes of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, has a couple of Bafana caps under his name.

