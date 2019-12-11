PSL News 11.12.2019 01:16 pm

Myeni reveals his ‘father figure’ coaches 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gavin Hunt with Sifiso Myeni and Bongani Khumalo during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Having played for a couple of teams in his career, Sifiso Myeni has revealed the names of the coaches who had a strong impact in his career.

The dazzling winger names the likes of Roger de Sa, Eric Tinkler, Gavin Hunt and Vladimir Vermezovic as coaches who played a father figure-role to him.

“Roger de Sa was like a father to me and coach Eric Tinkler was also like a father to me,” said Myeni.

“And then coach Gavin Hunt, who wants you to work hard and VV (Vladimir Vermezovic), you’d not say anything to him… you would not even approach him, but he would want what’s best for you.”

The 31-year-old Soweto born player is currently without a team after parting ways with Bidvest Wits in the 2017/18 season.

Myeni, who has also played for the likes of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, has a couple of Bafana caps under his name.

