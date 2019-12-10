Maritzburg going to war against Sundowns – Buchanan

The last time a team from the KwaZulu-Natal province lifted any top-flight silverware, Maritzburg United midfielder Keagan Buchanan was still a youngster cutting his teeth at Winners Park.

Golden Arrows won the 2009 MTN8 final against Ajax Cape Town and there has been a trophy drought ever since.

Maritzburg have the opportunity to raise the flag of the province high this Saturday when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“What I want to say for the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) fans is that we got to this final not just for ourselves but for them. We get continued support especially when we play at home. What we are doing is for them and the pride of KZN for them to have the cup until next season so that we can say a KZN team has won something for the KZN people. Even those who are Chiefs and Pirates supporters, they can boast with pride and say the cup is in KZN,” said Buchanan.

“We are going to war because both teams have got quality coaches and quality players, so it all depends on who wants it more. Those guys have been winning cup and sometimes it is a benefit to have guys who have won the cups because they have experience, but we also have the hunger of wanting to win a cup,” he added.

The former Amakhosi midfielder says he and his teammates do not need any motivation as they are coming up against a vastly experienced side in Masandawana. The fact that the match will take place in KZN, Buchanan sees as an added advantage, as the Team of Choice faithful will be able to travel to Moses Mabhida.

“It is nice and it is easier for our supporters to get there. It is nice to be playing the final in KZN. For the semifinal we went to Mbombela and we had like 30 supporters but that didn’t change much to our approach.

“We don’t need any motivation, it is a final against a big team and it is a chance for players to prove themselves and show that they deserve a trophy. There isn’t any stage fright and if you look at our team, most of the guys are vastly experienced so I don’t think there will be any stage fright. I think there will be excitement more than anything else.”

