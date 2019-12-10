PSL News 10.12.2019 12:39 pm

Orlando Pirates announce new coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer.

The German coach replaces Micho Sredojević as head coach on a three-seasons appointment.

“It is a fine balancing act that goes beyond the all-important technical skills. A coach is tasked to win through others. His ability to keep the team focused, making them work in concert with minimal lapses is an important requirement,” commented Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza while announcing the new coach.

“I hope that Josef Zinnbauer is able to hit the deck running. I know I am fully representative of all the Orlando Pirates Supporters in wishing him good luck.”

Zinnbauer expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to join a club of Pirates’ calibre.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead one of the prestigious clubs on the African continent. I hope under my lead, we are able to return the club to its winning ways,” said Zinnbauer.

Meanwhile, Rulani Mokwena will continue as interim coach until Zinnbauer’s work permit is granted.

Mokwena will then return to his position as assistant coach alongside Fadlu Davids.

“It is important that we thank Rhulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose. One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves. They are called, ‘Knowing what I know now’ lessons. I have no doubt that Rhulani has learnt a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team,” concluded Khoza.

