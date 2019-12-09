Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits failed to come back with maximum points in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

Phakaaathi takes a look at the five talking points from Absa Premiership and Caf games this past weekend:

Chiefs show their title credentials

If there was any doubt that Chiefs are in the Absa Premiership to win it this season then those doubts must have evaporated after the Glamour Boys came back three times to beat Bloemfontein Celtic last Saturday night. Ernst Middendorp’s side emerged 5-3 winners on the day to maintain their 10-point lead at the top.

Nurkovic the star of the show

Samir Nurkovic scored a hat-trick to take his tally to eight goals in the Absa Premiership this season. The Serb was not regarded as a marquee signing at the beginning of the season, but he once again shown that he could well win the top goalscorer award this season.

Pirates flop again

Orlando Pirates blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Baroka FC over the weekend. With less than 10 minutes to go before the end of the game, Bucs looked set to take all three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, but an own goal by Happy Jele and a late goal by Gerald Phiri made sure that the spoils are shared.

Pitso loved in Africa

Wydad fans caused a bit of a stir when they sang for Pitso Mosimane after their team’s game against Mamelodi Sundowns. The game finished in a goalless draw and the home fans showed their appreciation of Mosimane by singing for him after the game.

SuperSport keep pressure on Chiefs

SuperSport United showed Kaizer Chiefs that they are prepared to fight with them for the Absa Premiership title by registering a 2-0 win over Highlands Park last Friday night. Following the win, Matsatsantsa remained second, 10 points behind Chiefs.

