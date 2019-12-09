PSL News 9.12.2019 05:00 pm

Take a look: Is this Mathoho kissing a man?  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 10 August 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho was trending on social media this past weekend after pictures of a man looking like him was photographed kissing a man emerged.

The two men are seen hugging each other in one picture and then are seen kissing in the other.

Twitter was divided with some followers claiming the pictures were photo-shopped while others believed that it was indeed Mathoho.

Take a look at the pictures below and share your views on them. Are they real or are they photo-shopped?

