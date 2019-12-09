Ex-captain Nzama dreams of coaching Chiefs  

Nzama would like to follow in the footsteps of Shaun Bartlett and Arthur Zwane who played for Chiefs and then formed part of the coaching team.

“I have always been a leader even while I was playing. That is why I believe that someday my dream of coaching Chiefs will come true,” Nzama told Isolezwe.

“I know many will say I am only dreaming, but in life anything is possible. Look at where Pitso Mosimane is now, he started at the bottom and now he is one among the best coaches.

“I am planning to get my Uefa is Namibia next March. I am working with a team from Germany,” revealed Nzama during the Bergville football tournament.

