Chiefs coach Middendorp unhappy with defence despite Celtic win

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs beat Bloemfontein Celtic 5-3 in a league encounter over the weekend but coach Ernst Middendorp wasn’t pleased with his defence.

Middendorp compared his experienced defenders to teenage youngsters who are still cutting their teeth in the junior ranks.

“Entertaining game, I think the number of goals is good for supporters, there’s no doubt about it. First half I think we had a huge attitude issue, not really in the game, we didn’t want to move like we should, could be,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“Like we have done to get this position we’re in at the moment. Much better in the second-half, I think in the end fully deserved three points for us and it’s good for us.

“I would not say it’s under-12, then I would insult the under-12 defensive work. I don’t know what’s below, if there’s an under-8 or an under-17, mean really, national team players and there’s nothing to blame, as I said it’s not the quality, it’s just the attitude,” said the 61-year-old.

“Where we’re sitting now we think we can do less, we cannot. We have to fight each and every team first on the ground and then we can score and celebrate. But if you go into a game and you want to just do a little bit of a Prima donna, there’s no chance to win a game in this league.”

Chiefs next face Maritzburg United away in their last league game of 2019. The game is set to be played at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, December 22.

 

