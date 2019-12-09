Bafana star Zungu almost loses his house – report

According to the Sunday World, the Bafana Bafana midfielder, who is based in France, missed payments on his home in Kempton Park.

According to the court papers Zungu received a R1 120 000 loan from the bank to buy the property and agreed to play a monthly instalment of R15 000 but failed to do so for 12 months.

“The plaintiff placed 36 telephone calls to the defendant to discuss bringing the defendant’s arrears under the loan agreement to date. The plaintiff’s attorneys attempted to reach a payment arrangement with the defendant on four separate occasions,” read the papers as reported by the Sunday World.

“The plaintiff [also] transmitted 20 text messages to the defendant, requesting the defendant to bring his arrears up to date, alternatively to contact the plaintiff to conclude a payment arrangement.

“The defendant had failed to make payment of the full monthly instalment amount due under the loan agreement and was consequently in breach of the loan agreement. The defendant first fell into arrears… on or about 31 May 2018.”

Thulani Thuswa of Tyler Masons Management confirmed that Zungu had missed the payments but added that the Bafana star settled his debt after being contacted by the bank lawyers.

“It was a clear mix-up and a lack of communication as his account couldn’t be debited because he changed his banking details when he moved to France.”

