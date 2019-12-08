Maritzburg beat Polokwane City before TKO clash with Sundowns

United needed one goal in the second half to travel back to Pietermaritzburg with three points.

Yusuf Jappie scored a spectacular free kick in the 58th minute to win the game.

The Team of Choice created more scoring chances after that as they were growing in confidence, however, Judas Moseamedi’s header from close range went over George Chigova’s goalposts.

More chances followed for United with Chigova up to the challenge.

City thought they would get a lifeline in the referee’s optional time when a United player looked to have handled the ball in the penalty box, but the referee allowed the game to continue.

