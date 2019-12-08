PSL News 8.12.2019 06:03 pm

Maritzburg beat Polokwane City before TKO clash with Sundowns

Yusuf Jappie of Maritzburg United celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Maritzburg United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United got a confidence booster ahead of the Telkom Knockout clash with Mamelodi Sundowns by beating Polokwane City in a league tie.

United needed one goal in the second half to travel back to Pietermaritzburg with three points.

Yusuf Jappie scored a spectacular free kick in the 58th minute to win the game.

The Team of Choice created more scoring chances after that as they were growing in confidence, however, Judas Moseamedi’s header from close range went over George Chigova’s goalposts.

More chances followed for United with Chigova up to the challenge.

City thought they would get a lifeline in the referee’s optional time when a United player looked to have handled the ball in the penalty box, but the referee allowed the game to continue.

