8.12.2019

Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Maritzburg United

Salulani Phiri of Polokwane City celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Polokwane City host KZN side Maritzburg United at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium.

Polokwane City 0-1 Maritzburg United

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 83′ Buchanan is carried off the field

– 68′ Kunene receives a yellow card

– 66′ United take the lead.  Polokwane City 0-1 Maritzburg United

half time. Polokwane City 0-0 Maritzburg United

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 43′ free kick to Polokwane, the ball goes out for a goal kick to United

– 35′ Mpandle needs medical treatment after clashing with an opposition player

– 28′ slow start to the game from both sides

– kickoff! the game is underway

