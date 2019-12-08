Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Maritzburg United

– Polokwane City 0-1 Maritzburg United

– 90′ 5 minutes of added time will be played

– 83′ Buchanan is carried off the field

– 68′ Kunene receives a yellow card

– 66′ United take the lead. Polokwane City 0-1 Maritzburg United

– half time. Polokwane City 0-0 Maritzburg United

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time will be played

– 43′ free kick to Polokwane, the ball goes out for a goal kick to United

– 35′ Mpandle needs medical treatment after clashing with an opposition player

– 28′ slow start to the game from both sides

– kickoff! the game is underway

