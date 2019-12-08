AmaZulu star and wife welcome twins

Morton missed Usuthu’s goalless draw against Black Leopards the Thohoyandau stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the picture, Morton and his wife Liz are all smiles with their twins in hospital.

“Welcome to the world, Bailey and Isa Morton. You were definitely worth the wait. You are perfect in every single way. Welcome to the family,” Morton wrote on his Twitter account.

Welcome to the world, Bailey and Isla Morton. You were definitely worth the wait! You are perfect in every single way????????welcome to the family #itsalwaysdarkestbeforethedawn https://t.co/DXU7IfnHVa pic.twitter.com/Me6jop6y3i — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) December 8, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.