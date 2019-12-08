PSL News 8.12.2019 01:33 pm

AmaZulu star and wife welcome twins

Michael Morton of AmaZulu FC (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton shared a picture of his new born twins on Twitter.

Morton missed Usuthu’s goalless draw against Black Leopards the Thohoyandau stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In the picture, Morton and his wife Liz are all smiles with their twins in hospital.

“Welcome to the world, Bailey and Isa Morton. You were definitely worth the wait. You are perfect in every single way. Welcome to the family,” Morton wrote on his Twitter account.

