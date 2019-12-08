PSL News 8.12.2019 10:02 am

Wydad fans chant Pitso’s name after draw in Morocco

Pitso Mosimane. Pic: Gallo Images

Wydad Casablanca fans showered Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane with love after the two sides played to a goalless draw.

Sundowns needed a point against Wydad in Morocco and did just enough to get it.

After the game fans form the opposition side celebrated coach Mosimane by chanting his name.

In the past when the two sides met Wydad supporters held up a large banner with coach Mosimane’s name on it.

“Humbling to hear the Wydad Casablanca supporters canting my name! Unbelievable!

“God bless the continent and Sundowns family. African memories and scenes I will leave for my children and take them with me to my grave.

“I am home in Africa my continent, the only one I have. As always Wydad fans deliver. Great match by the men in yellow. We deserved it more,” wrote Mosimane on his Twitter account.

