Wydad fans chant Pitso’s name after draw in Morocco

Sundowns needed a point against Wydad in Morocco and did just enough to get it.

After the game fans form the opposition side celebrated coach Mosimane by chanting his name.

In the past when the two sides met Wydad supporters held up a large banner with coach Mosimane’s name on it.

“Humbling to hear the Wydad Casablanca supporters canting my name! Unbelievable!

“God bless the continent and Sundowns family. African memories and scenes I will leave for my children and take them with me to my grave.

“I am home in Africa my continent, the only one I have. As always Wydad fans deliver. Great match by the men in yellow. We deserved it more,” wrote Mosimane on his Twitter account.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.