PSL News 7.12.2019 10:35 pm

Chiefs beat Celtic in eight-goal thriller

Phakaaathi Reporter
Samir Nurkavic of Kaizer Chiefs a during the Absa Premiership match between Kazier Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic kept Kaizer Chiefs on their toes in the opening half with Amakhosi defenders struggling to keep up with the speedy Siwelele forwards.

Ndumiso Mabena opened the flood gates by deceiving Bernard Parker with a quick shuffle before taking a shot at goal.

Chiefs’ marksman Samir Nurkovic responded with a spectacular goal and celebration to match. It wasn’t too long before Harry Tchilimbou gave Siwelele the lead again profiting from the pace of Celtic.

Nurkovic scored a second goal, their joy was short-lived when Siphelele Luthuli gave the visiting side the lead going into half time.

Amakhosi opened the second half with a bang when Leonardo Castro wrote his name on the scoresheet for the equaliser inspiring his striking partner Nurkovic to complete his first hattrick in the Absa Premiership.

Once Chiefs selected down Castro completed his brace in the 71st minute to put the game out of Celtic’s reach.

