Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Bloem Celtic

Erick Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs (hideen) celebrates goal with teammates Lebogang Manyama, Bernard Parker and Samir Nurkovic during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs at Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa on 04 August 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs host Bloemfontein Celtic in the coastal city of Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Full time Kaizer Chiefs 5-3 Bloemfontein Celtic 

– 70′ Castro scores. Kaizer Chiefs 5-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 60′ Nurkovic completes his hattrick. Kaizer Chiefs 4-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 48′ Amakhosi get the second half to a great start with a goal from Castro. Kaizer Chiefs 3-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

– half time. Kaizer Chiefs 2-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 43′ Mathoho needs medical treatment

– 34′ Chiefs defenders failing to close down speedy Celtic attackers during the transition phase. Luthuli scores. Kaizer Chiefs 2-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 30′ Manyama and Nurkovic combine again to get a goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Bloemfontein Celtic

-23′ Celtic respond with a goal. End to end stuff. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Bloemfontein Celtic 

– 21′ Nurkovic finds the equaliser for Chiefs.  Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic 

– 12′ Mabena breaks the deadlock, Celtic take the lead. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Bloemfontein Celtic 

– 10′ Chiefs finding spaces in the Celtic’s half but failing to get a shot at goal

– kickoff! the game is underway

