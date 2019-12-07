PSL News 7.12.2019 05:47 pm

Baroka claw back to earn a point against Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Tshidiso Patjie of Baroka FC and Abel Mabaso of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Rulani Mokwena’s promise to the Orlando Pirates supporters will not materialise after the Buccaneers drew 2-2 against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

A couple of weeks ago, the Pirates coach made a promise to the clubs supporters that he will give them a Christmas gift by winning all of their last three games.

However, it wasn’t to be for Mokwena having started well after beating Polokwane City 3-2 in one of their last three games.

Pirates welcomed back skipper Happy Jele back into the team after serving his suspension.

The Buccaneers looked quite good on attack and showed some great intensity to win the game.

After numerous attempts at goals, Pirates finally broke the deadlock through Linda Mtambo in the 39th minute.

Before substitute Kabelo Dlamini doubled the lead in the 52nd minute.

Pirates suffered a huge blow when Jele scores in his own net with just eight minutes left.

Things got worse when Bakgaga got the equalizing goal through Gerald Phiri in the later stages of the game to make it 2-2.

With the scoreline, Pirates are now on the sixth spot on the table with 17 points after 13 games, while Baroka are on 11thplace with 14 points.

