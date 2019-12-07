Baroka claw back to earn a point against Pirates

A couple of weeks ago, the Pirates coach made a promise to the clubs supporters that he will give them a Christmas gift by winning all of their last three games.

However, it wasn’t to be for Mokwena having started well after beating Polokwane City 3-2 in one of their last three games.

Pirates welcomed back skipper Happy Jele back into the team after serving his suspension.

The Buccaneers looked quite good on attack and showed some great intensity to win the game.

After numerous attempts at goals, Pirates finally broke the deadlock through Linda Mtambo in the 39th minute.

Before substitute Kabelo Dlamini doubled the lead in the 52nd minute.

Pirates suffered a huge blow when Jele scores in his own net with just eight minutes left.

Things got worse when Bakgaga got the equalizing goal through Gerald Phiri in the later stages of the game to make it 2-2.

With the scoreline, Pirates are now on the sixth spot on the table with 17 points after 13 games, while Baroka are on 11thplace with 14 points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.