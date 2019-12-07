PSL News 7.12.2019 03:34 pm

Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Pirates

Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Baroka FC will host Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

– 90′ The game ends in a draw. Baroka FC 2-2 Orlando Pirates 

– 85′ Phiri scores. Baroka FC 2-2 Orlando Pirates 

– 80′ Jele scores an own goal. Baroka FC 1-2 Orlando Pirates 

– 70′ Mhango goes down easily in the box, gets a verbal warning from the coach

– 68′ Sandilands stands firm in goal for Pirates

– 62′ Pirates waste a free kick

– 52′ Dlamini extends Pirates’ lead Baroka FC 0-2 Orlando Pirates 

– half time Baroka FC 0-1 Orlando Pirates 

– 45′ Pirates go into the half time with the lead

– 39′ Linda Mtambo opens the scoring for Pirates. Baroka FC 0-1 Orlando Pirates 

– 34′ excellent block from Sandilands to deny Baroka a goal

– 28′ Pirates player receives medical attention

– 3′ Mhango wins free-kick for Pirates, its cleared for a corner

– kickoff!

