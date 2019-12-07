Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Pirates

– 90′ The game ends in a draw. Baroka FC 2-2 Orlando Pirates
– 85′ Phiri scores. Baroka FC 2-2 Orlando Pirates
– 80′ Jele scores an own goal. Baroka FC 1-2 Orlando Pirates
– 70′ Mhango goes down easily in the box, gets a verbal warning from the coach
– 68′ Sandilands stands firm in goal for Pirates
– 62′ Pirates waste a free kick
– 52′ Dlamini extends Pirates’ lead Baroka FC 0-2 Orlando Pirates
– half time Baroka FC 0-1 Orlando Pirates
– 45′ Pirates go into the half time with the lead
– 39′ Linda Mtambo opens the scoring for Pirates. Baroka FC 0-1 Orlando Pirates
– 34′ excellent block from Sandilands to deny Baroka a goal
– 28′ Pirates player receives medical attention
– 3′ Mhango wins free-kick for Pirates, its cleared for a corner
– kickoff!
