No Christmas break for Sundowns

Mauricio Affonso of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, on 23 October 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns will not enjoy the PSL festive break like most teams.

The Brazilians will play six games in 21 days during the festive season period.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will play against continental rivals USM Alger in a Caf Champions League tie on December 28 after facing Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout final and playing their last league game of 2019 on December 22.

Sundowns administrator Yogesh Singh says the players are prepared for the busy schedule as it has become the norm for them over the previous seasons.

“This has become the norm for a team fighting in the Champions League and for domestic cup honours,” club administrator Yogesh Singh told the Sundowns website.

“The squad will need to step up in the coming weeks, these are all critical games that we need to win both domestically and abroad.”

