Micho apologises to Pirates supporters

Sredojevic returned to South Africa after he was fired by Zamalek ion the back of the loss in the Caf Champions League to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

“Unfortunately due to circumstances, I am not in a position to explain why I left Orlando Pirates. I would like to apologize for Orlando Pirates fans who feel betrayed. It’s a closed chapter now,” told Marawa Sports World.

“So many people contacted me from the national and club level but I want to switch off a little bit. I firstly need to do some introspection before I make any decision,” he confirmed.

“It was a mutual agreement between two parties that I left Zamalek,” said Sredojevic.

“I have no right to say whether I want to go back to Orlando Pirates or not because I left the club. Let’s call it impossible,” added Sredojevic.

“The first option will be to coach a national team because Afcon 2021 is around the corner.”

