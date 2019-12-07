PSL News 7.12.2019 08:28 am

Micho apologises to Pirates supporters

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho Sredojevic, Orlando Pirates coach during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Former Zamalek coach Micho Sredojevic has issued an apology to Orlando Pirates after his controversial exit from the Buccaneers.

Sredojevic returned to South Africa after he was fired by Zamalek ion the back of the loss in the Caf Champions League to Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

“So many people contacted me from the national and club level but I want to switch off a little bit. I firstly need to do some introspection before I make any decision,” he confirmed.

“It was a mutual agreement between two parties that I left Zamalek,” said Sredojevic.

“Unfortunately due to circumstances, I am not in a position to explain why I left Orlando Pirates. I would like to apologize for Orlando Pirates fans who feel betrayed. It’s a closed chapter now,” he continued.

“I have no right to say whether I want to go back to Orlando Pirates or not because I left the club. Let’s call it impossible,” added Sredojevic.

“The first option will be to coach a national team because Afcon 2021 is around the corner.”

