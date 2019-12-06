Beating Chiefs would be perfect Christmas gift – Baloyi

The Celtic man will feature for Siwelele when they travel to Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium to play against Chiefs in a league game.

“Our preparations have gone well and there is nothing to change. We are taking it one game at a time, now we face Chiefs,” Baloyi told SunSport.

“We create a lot of chances but sometimes we lack composure. We are determined to close the year on a high note. A win over Chiefs will make the team happy and our fans will also enjoy the Xmas break.

“We worked on it and watched their videos. Nurkovic is a top-class player, but we can’t only focus on him. If they have momentum everyone joins in and they play as a collective. That’s why we need to be alert the entire match,” said Baloyi.

