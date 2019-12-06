PSL News 6.12.2019 04:24 pm

Beating Chiefs would be perfect Christmas gift – Baloyi

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lucky Baloyi of Bloemfontein Celtic (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lucky Baloyi says he wants to help Bloemfontein Celtic defeat his former side.

The Celtic man will feature for Siwelele when they travel to Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium to play against Chiefs in a league game.

“Our preparations have gone well and there is nothing to change. We are taking it one game at a time, now we face Chiefs,” Baloyi told SunSport.

“We create a lot of chances but sometimes we lack composure. We are determined to close the year on a high note. A win over Chiefs will make the team happy and our fans will also enjoy the Xmas break.

“We worked on it and watched their videos. Nurkovic is a top-class player, but we can’t only focus on him. If they have momentum everyone joins in and they play as a collective. That’s why we need to be alert the entire match,” said Baloyi.

