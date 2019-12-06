PSL News 6.12.2019 03:20 pm

Safa eyeing PSL’s R1bn

Phakaaathi Reporter
Safa president Danny Jordaan (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Gay Mokoena revealed that the football body was looking to cut into the PSL’s R1-billion income.

Mokoena announced that Safa has lost R74 million in the last financial year due to a failure to reach an agreement with the SABC over the broadcast right to air national team matches.

“Yes, the PSL announced a R1-billion revenue. The PSL contributes to us an amount that is in particular for referee development and that amount has not changed [for some time],” Mokoena said.

“There is a planned JSC [joint standing committee] meeting where we will express some of our ideas on how we could improve the revenue we receive from the PSL without negatively affecting them.

“As you would expect, we had issues in the previous financial year with broadcasting rights with the SABC. We are going to report a loss of about R74 million to our members. This is significantly due to the loss of revenue from broadcasts.”

