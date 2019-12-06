local soccer 6.12.2019 02:51 pm

Win will help Amajita settle down – Mkhalele 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Helman Mkhalele during the Spur Soccer Masidlale finals at Braam Fischervile Sports complex, Braam Fischerville on May 22, 2014 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Amajita are the defending champions of the competition and Mkhalele says the win was a good statement for the side.

Amajita Coach Helman Mkhalele believes their heavy 5-0 victory over Mauritius at the Sunset Stadium in their opening game at the Cosafa Cup in Zambia will help the boys settle down having went into the tournament under pressure.

“Good game, good result. It will help the boys to settle because we were under extreme pressure because we are the defending champions so everybody is looking at how you start the first game,” said Mkhalele.

“We started very well by scoring two quick goals to make sure that we put them under pressure so that they don’t settle. We also did well in defending in the first 45 minutes because of a 2-0 lead. Once a team scores, it becomes very difficult to concentrate and maintain the lead. So, we did well defensively in that regard.”

Amajita will now take on Madagascar in their second game at the same venue on Sunday.

