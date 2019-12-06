Win will help Amajita settle down – Mkhalele 

Amajita Coach Helman Mkhalele believes their heavy 5-0 victory over Mauritius at the Sunset Stadium in their opening game at the Cosafa Cup in Zambia will help the boys settle down having went into the tournament under pressure.

“Good game, good result. It will help the boys to settle because we were under extreme pressure because we are the defending champions so everybody is looking at how you start the first game,” said Mkhalele.

“We started very well by scoring two quick goals to make sure that we put them under pressure so that they don’t settle. We also did well in defending in the first 45 minutes because of a 2-0 lead. Once a team scores, it becomes very difficult to concentrate and maintain the lead. So, we did well defensively in that regard.”

Amajita will now take on Madagascar in their second game at the same venue on Sunday.

