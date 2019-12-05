local soccer 5.12.2019 10:12 pm

Amajita sail through Mauritius in Cosafa Cup 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Helman Mkhalele (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Amajita began their Cosafa Cup Under-20 tournament on a convincing note thrashing Mauritius 5-0 at the Sunset Stadium in Zambia on Thursday. 

This was a positive victory for the defending champions under the guidance of interim coach Helman Mkhalele who took over following the departure of Thabo Senong.

The Amajita goal feast started early in the game with Sinejongo Mkiva finding the back of the net just before 10 minutes into the game.

Keagan Mitchel got the second goal for the South Africans in the 11th minute, but from then on, South Africa weren’t able to get more goals while Mauritius tried to get back into the game as the game went into the break.

It was in the second half when Amajita were going to send a strong message to other teams in the tournament.

Man-of-the-match Oswin Appolis scored a brace with his first goal coming in the 73rd minute, before getting the second goal six minutes later to give the defending champions a 4-0 lead.

Mkhalele’s charges were not done yet as Athenkosi Mcaba got the fifth and final goal of the match in additional minutes to make it 5-0 repeating the same score line they beat the Mauritians by in last edition of the competition.

