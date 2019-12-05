local soccer 5.12.2019 03:35 pm

Brockie barred from facing Sundowns in TKO final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and United at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

On-loan striker Jeremy Brockie will not turn out for Maritzburg United when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Brockie moved to the Team of Choice on a season-long loan deal from Sundowns at the start of the season.

The two teams signed an agreement that prohibits Brockie from playing against Sundowns while on loan at United.

Coach Eric Tinkler confirmed that the striker will not play in the Telkom Knockout final.

“Yes, Jeremy is out of the final against Sundowns,” Tinkler was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“Bonuses exist in finals, it has always been like that. Are you telling me the guys who are playing in European Champions League finals are not getting big bonuses? Of course (they do get). It happens all over the world.

“Be it the Telkom Cup, Nedbank Cup or the World Cup, players get bonuses for winning titles.”

