Brockie barred from facing Sundowns in TKO final

Brockie moved to the Team of Choice on a season-long loan deal from Sundowns at the start of the season.

The two teams signed an agreement that prohibits Brockie from playing against Sundowns while on loan at United.

Coach Eric Tinkler confirmed that the striker will not play in the Telkom Knockout final.

“Yes, Jeremy is out of the final against Sundowns,” Tinkler was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“Bonuses exist in finals, it has always been like that. Are you telling me the guys who are playing in European Champions League finals are not getting big bonuses? Of course (they do get). It happens all over the world.

“Be it the Telkom Cup, Nedbank Cup or the World Cup, players get bonuses for winning titles.”

