Nodada was a key player in McCarthy’s squad that went on to win the MTN8 title last year.

“The first week or so I had to first deal with the emotions because the coach that played a very vital role in where I am today‚” Nodada was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

Dutch coach Jan Olde Reikerink has since taken over from McCarthy and Nodada says he is warming up to the new coach’s ideas.

“Once I got that (emotion) out‚ I was open to new ideas. I was open to giving his ideas a go‚” the new coach.

“He’s the head coach now and what he says goes. In the past two weeks I feel like we’ve come a long way already.

“We’ve done a lot of work and‚ at times‚ you could see it in the matches where we play phases‚ where we understand what’s going on. We are in transition.

“We’ve had two draws in our last two games‚ where I think we’ve had chances to take the wins‚ so it’s all positive from here and it will click‚” he promised.

