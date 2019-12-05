No return yet for ‘competitively unprepared’ Khune at Chiefs

There was a lot of confusion a week ago when Middendorp said Khune was unfit and a few hours later the club released a statement saying the former Bafana Bafana No. 1 was fit an available for selection ahead of their Telkom Knockout semifinals match.

Middendorp – who is usually peeved when asked about such updates – welcomed the question on Khune’s status and even jokingly said he had been annoyed that no one was raising the question during Thursday’s media conference at Naturena.

“I am so happy that… I was really irritated and confused that no one is asking (about Khune),” the German mentor.

“As I said, he is not injured, he is in training now we have to make a decision about who now from a point of competitiveness is best prepared for this game we have on Saturday evening. It is Daniel Akpeyi and it is him who will play. The second best prepared at the moment is Bruce Bvuma and he will be the second goalkeeper,” explained Middendorp.

Amakhosi host Bloemfontein Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm and Middendorp said he had studied Lehlohonolo Seema’s team and knows they can be dangerous.

He also said they could field a changed side with the likes of Tshepo Rikhotso probably coming back.

