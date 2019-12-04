Furman to iron out his future before SuperSport face Chiefs

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman is set to hold contract negotiations with the club ahead of their Absa Premiership tie against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs scheduled for January 4.

Furman is considering relocation to England where he grew up and spent most of his career before he joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori in 2015. Furman’s current deal with United will reach its expiry date at the end of the season.

“Originally I came here for three years and I was probably looking to leave after three years but each time I sat down with Stan Matthews he convinced me to stay. To stay here is would be great because I know that we would be highly competitive but also there are other considerations that are going into my decision. Hopefully, we come to a decision that will suit all parties,” said Furman.

United will face Highlands Park on Friday in Pretoria and then travel to East London to take on Chippa United.

“What I have said to the club is that after these two games we will sit down with the board, with Stan Matthews and with the coach, and have a good discussion about my future. If it remains here then fantastic and if it is elsewhere we will also consider that, but for now that is what the club has discussed with me,” he said.

He added: “There are many different aspects that are going into this decision. There is a family decision – I grew up in the United Kingdom playing my football there and I would still love to play in the leagues there at some stage. I am not getting any younger. First and foremost I have to consider my football career and there is still a lot to play for.

“I am still playing for Bafana Bafana and I want to play at a level that I am still recognised by the national team. SuperSport is a fantastic club and over the years we’ve managed to win four trophies and we have been to seven cup finals… that is what drives you on as a footballer.”

SuperSport will host Chiefs at the Mbombela Stadium when the league resumes on the weekend of January 3-5.

