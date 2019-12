Catch the game LIVE HERE!

In the game played earlier on Wednesday morning, Angola handed hapless Seychelles an 8-0 drubbing at the same venue to top Group C.

South Africa begin their campaign on Thursday with a clash against Mauritius.

The game is set to kick-off at 3.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.