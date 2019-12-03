PSL News 3.12.2019 03:18 pm

Modiba set to leave SuperSport for free?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Modiba set to leave SuperSport for free?

Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says Aubrey Modiba might decline the offer made to him by the club for a new contract.

“SuperSport has made a contract offer, but Modiba is unlikely to sign it. If an overseas club offers to buy him in January then the club will sell him,” Matthews told  SowetanLIVE.

Modiba’s contract with Matsatsantsa will expire at the end of the season and the club could lose him for free if they don’t accept offers for the midfielder in January.

Modiba’s agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed that there are clubs that are interested in the Bafana Bafana utility player.

“We have a couple of options but we’ll see. His priority at the moment is SuperSport,” said Binkin.

“We have been speaking with SuperSport for a number of months now so we’ll see what happens.

“Many clubs are interested in him. There has been some interest overseas, so we’ll see. At this point it would be a bit premature to discuss what will happen,” said Binkin.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Furman eyes Europe return   2.12.2019
Five talking points from Absa Premiership and Caf games 2.12.2019
Lacklustre SuperSport held at home but rise to second 1.12.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SA economy shrinks by 0.6% in third quarter – Stats SA

Business News ‘Free data’ for all as Competition Commission orders MTN and Vodacom to slash prices

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 