Modiba set to leave SuperSport for free?

“SuperSport has made a contract offer, but Modiba is unlikely to sign it. If an overseas club offers to buy him in January then the club will sell him,” Matthews told SowetanLIVE.

Modiba’s contract with Matsatsantsa will expire at the end of the season and the club could lose him for free if they don’t accept offers for the midfielder in January.

Modiba’s agent Glyn Binkin has confirmed that there are clubs that are interested in the Bafana Bafana utility player.

“We have a couple of options but we’ll see. His priority at the moment is SuperSport,” said Binkin.

“We have been speaking with SuperSport for a number of months now so we’ll see what happens.

“Many clubs are interested in him. There has been some interest overseas, so we’ll see. At this point it would be a bit premature to discuss what will happen,” said Binkin.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.