Zamalek appoint Micho’s replacement

Egyptian giants Zamalek have unveiled Frenchman Patrice Carteron as their new head coach.

The White Knights sacked former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredejovic after a string of poor results.

“The Board of Directors of Zamalek Club, headed by Consultant Morteza Mansour, decided to appoint Frenchman Patrice Carteron as technical director of the club’s first football team,” read a statement on Zamalek’s website.

“Carteron is assisted in his mission by Sami Al-Shishini and Amir Abdul Aziz, assistants. The Greek Antonio is a coach of the loads. Carteron is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Tuesday.”

The 49-year-old Carteron has coached Zamalek’s crosstown rivals Al Ahly for a short while leading them in 21 games.

He also coached the Malian national team and TP Mazembe leading them to the 2015 Caf Champions League title.

