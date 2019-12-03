PSL News 3.12.2019 03:10 pm

TS Galaxy player set for Township Rollers return?

Phakaaathi Reporter
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 24: Mosha Gaolaolwe of Botswana during the 2015 COSAFA Cup Quarter Final match between South Africa and Botswana at Moruleng Stadium on May 24, 2015 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Township Rollers are looking to lure back defender Mosha Gaolaolwe from GladAfrican Championship side TS Galaxy.

The defender is said to struggling to settle down in South Africa with the defending Nedbank Cup champions.

According to WeekendPost, the Rollers’ technical team is pushing the club’s management to give the defender an improved deal to have him return to the club.

The reports of Gaolaolwe’s unhappiness and a possible return to Rollers is said to have unsettled TS Galaxy and the club is now unsure of the player’s commitment.

“We cannot go to that extent, we want to see this player succeeding, why will we unsettle him?’’ an unnamed Township Rollers official was quoted as saying by WeekendPost.

The Botswana international is said to be considering a move back to Botswana at the end of the season.

