TS Galaxy player set for Township Rollers return?

The defender is said to struggling to settle down in South Africa with the defending Nedbank Cup champions.

According to WeekendPost, the Rollers’ technical team is pushing the club’s management to give the defender an improved deal to have him return to the club.

The reports of Gaolaolwe’s unhappiness and a possible return to Rollers is said to have unsettled TS Galaxy and the club is now unsure of the player’s commitment.

“We cannot go to that extent, we want to see this player succeeding, why will we unsettle him?’’ an unnamed Township Rollers official was quoted as saying by WeekendPost.

The Botswana international is said to be considering a move back to Botswana at the end of the season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.