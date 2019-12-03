PSL News 3.12.2019 02:57 pm

Phakaaathi’s Team of the Week

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakaaathi's Team of the Week

Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate a goal (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Lebogang Manyama is the one player who makes Kaizer Chiefs tick and he proved that he is the string-puller this week when he contributed to two goals. He assisted two of Amakhosi’s four goals when they thumped Stellenbosch to extend their lead at the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana was the first to benefit from a Manyama corner kick while striker Samir Nurkovic also scored with a header from a pin-point Manyama delivery. Nurkovic did not stop there as he wanted to have say again in the second half.

The in-form striker was at the right place at the right time to complete his brace as Dumisani Zuma had his shot saved by Stellenbosch ‘keeper Boy de Jong and Nurkovic pounced from the rebound.

On the right side of midfield there is SuperSport United’s Kudakwashe Mahachi, who netted for the second game on the trot for Matsatsantsa in the same week. He scored a in a 2-0 win away to Maritzburg United and his goal on Saturday against Stellies made sure that SuperSport remain unbeaten in the league in seven games.

