Micho sacked by Zamalek – reports

Sredojevic quit as Buccaneers coach on August 16 and was announced by Zamalek as their new man in charge just days later.

He won the Egyptian Cup in his first month in charge, but results had started to go against the White Knights, who have a notoriously trigger-happy chairman in Mortada Mansour.

Rumours had been circling of Sredojevic’s demise for some time, and the final straw appears to have been Zamalek’s 3-0 loss to TP Mazembe on Saturday in their opening Group A match of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League.

“Today there was a meeting about poor results, especially after the 3-0 loss to TP Mazembe. The meeting is not over yet, but we have been informed that Micho has been sacked and the contract terminated” Egyptian journalist Amr Fahmy told SABC Sport on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.