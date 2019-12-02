African Soccer 2.12.2019 08:48 pm

Micho sacked by Zamalek – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho sacked by Zamalek – reports

Micho Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic has been sacked by Egyptian giants Zamalek less than four months into his new job, according to multiple reports.

Sredojevic quit as Buccaneers coach on August 16 and was announced by Zamalek as their new man in charge just days later.

He won the Egyptian Cup in his first month in charge, but results had started to go against the White Knights, who have a notoriously trigger-happy chairman in Mortada Mansour.

Rumours had been circling of Sredojevic’s demise for some time, and the final straw appears to have been Zamalek’s 3-0 loss to TP Mazembe on Saturday in their opening Group A match of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League.

“Today there was a meeting about poor results, especially after the 3-0 loss to TP Mazembe. The meeting is not over yet, but we have been informed that Micho has been sacked and the contract terminated” Egyptian journalist Amr Fahmy told SABC Sport on Monday. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pirates set to send players to Chippa on loan 2.12.2019
Wits draw Confed Cup opener 1.12.2019
Mokwena looking for solutions to fix Pirates defence 30.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Free data’ for all as Competition Commission orders MTN and Vodacom to slash prices

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 