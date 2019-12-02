Furman eyes Europe return  

Furman returned to South Africa in 2015 to join SuperSport after leaving Doncaster Rovers. He has also played for Scottish giants Rangers and Oldham Athletic in his long career in Europe.

The 31-year-old’s contract with Matsatsantsa expires at the end of the season and the Bafana Bafana man is looking at moving back overseas.

“My contract is up at the end of the season and the thinking is to go back overseas,” Furman was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“I haven’t had talk with SuperSport. But I think they know my position and mostly at the end of the season I’ll be going back overseas.

“I’m sure I’ll have a chat with the CEO (Stan Matthews) and the chairperson (Khulu Sibiya), but yes I’m going back to the United Kingdom.”

Furman says he has not discussed a move with any overseas team in particular at the moment.

“There’s no one in particular I’m speaking to at the moment,” said Furman.

“My focus is here at SuperSport until the end of the season. We’re in good position in the league, we just took an MTN8, we sitting nice in the league.

“So whatever happened for me next season my focus is purely at SuperSport until the end of the season.”

