AmaZulu set to release ex-Pirates defender

Vukusic did not specify why Gumede was no longer part of his plans.

“The question about Tshepo is that he is not in our plans. He’s not. That is simple and he knows,” Vukusic told the media on Sunday.

Gumede was signed as a free agent by former coach Cavin Johnson at the start of the season. The former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates has featured twice since Vukusic took over from Johnson and last played competitive football in September.

