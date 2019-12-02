PSL News 2.12.2019 04:56 pm

AmaZulu set to release ex-Pirates defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
AmaZulu set to release ex-Pirates defender

Tshepo Gumede of Cape Town City FC (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Coach Jozef Vukusic has confirmed that defender Tshepo Gumede will not be part of the AmaZulu squad next season.

Vukusic did not specify why Gumede was no longer part of his plans.

“The question about Tshepo is that he is not in our plans. He’s not. That is simple and he knows,” Vukusic told the media on Sunday.

Gumede was signed as a free agent by former coach Cavin Johnson at the start of the season. The former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates has featured twice since Vukusic took over from Johnson and last played competitive football in September.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Cape Town City duped by a fake footballer – report 28.11.2019
Pitso creates fresh dynamic at Sundowns 28.11.2019
New City midfielder set to make debut tonight  27.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Free data’ for all as Competition Commission orders MTN and Vodacom to slash prices

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 