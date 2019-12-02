PSL News 2.12.2019 01:36 pm

Mbalula ‘sad’ for Lebese after tell-all interview

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

South Africa’s minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has reacted to former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese’s interview with Robert Marawa.

In the interview on Marawa TV last Thursday, Lebese admitted that joining Sundowns from Chiefs for a big pay cheque was a mistake on his part as it had a negative impact on his career.

The interview had football fans divided with some pleading with Chiefs to sign him back while others slammed Lebese for leaving Chiefs for a big payday at Sundowns.

“Sad for this young man really sad I wish I could help, I personally hate to see talent go to waste he deserve a second chance in life I wish him luck…God speed. All humans are infallible no one is perfect George Lebese goodluck (sic),” wrote Mbalula on his Twitter account.

