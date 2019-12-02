Mbalula ‘sad’ for Lebese after tell-all interview

In the interview on Marawa TV last Thursday, Lebese admitted that joining Sundowns from Chiefs for a big pay cheque was a mistake on his part as it had a negative impact on his career.

The interview had football fans divided with some pleading with Chiefs to sign him back while others slammed Lebese for leaving Chiefs for a big payday at Sundowns.

“Sad for this young man really sad I wish I could help, I personally hate to see talent go to waste he deserve a second chance in life I wish him luck…God speed. All humans are infallible no one is perfect George Lebese goodluck (sic),” wrote Mbalula on his Twitter account.

