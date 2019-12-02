PSL News 2.12.2019 01:30 pm

Baroka boss divorces wife over love child

Phakaaathi Reporter
Baroka boss divorces wife over love child

Khurishi Mphahlele Baroka FC Chairman (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

 Baroka FC boss Khurishi Mphahlele is said to be leaving his wife after finding out that a child he thought he fathered wasn’t his.

According to the SundayWorld, the unnamed woman had a child from an adulterous affair which she later claimed was Mphahlele’s and the Baroka boss later found out that the child wasn’t his after demanding a paternity tests.

The woman’s lawyer Ntiso Mathebula confirmed that they were involved in a legal dispute with Mphahlele.

“We are in a war and once the war is over, we will talk to you,” Mathebula told the Sunday World.

In papers filed by Mphahlele at the Joburg High Court the soccer boss claims his marriage to the woman is invalid because it was not legally registered.

“I’m being compelled to maintain children who have their own biological fathers and even found to be in contempt of court, while I have not formally adopted these two children and the one who has just been recently declared not mine,” read the court papers as seen by the Sunday World.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
The show must go on without piano masters Zwane and Sirino 10.11.2019
Sundowns coach Pitso blames fatigue for Baroka draw 7.11.2019
Blow by blow: Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns 6.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court

Environment Medupi slammed as a sulphur-pumping climate crime that will kill thousands


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 