Baroka boss divorces wife over love child

According to the SundayWorld, the unnamed woman had a child from an adulterous affair which she later claimed was Mphahlele’s and the Baroka boss later found out that the child wasn’t his after demanding a paternity tests.

The woman’s lawyer Ntiso Mathebula confirmed that they were involved in a legal dispute with Mphahlele.

“We are in a war and once the war is over, we will talk to you,” Mathebula told the Sunday World.

In papers filed by Mphahlele at the Joburg High Court the soccer boss claims his marriage to the woman is invalid because it was not legally registered.

“I’m being compelled to maintain children who have their own biological fathers and even found to be in contempt of court, while I have not formally adopted these two children and the one who has just been recently declared not mine,” read the court papers as seen by the Sunday World.

