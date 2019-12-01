Wits draw Confed Cup opener

Neither goalkeeper was truly tested in a match that was played out in front of a near-empty stadium in Soweto.

Horoya FC have had plenty of experience of playing on these shores, finishing ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Caf Champions League group stages in previous years.

Didier Gomes Da Rosa’s side arrived in South Africa with former Chippa United striker Aristide Bance in their ranks, the well-travelled Burkinabe attacker starting yesterday’s game.

Gavin Hunt, for his part, changed his side up a little from the midweek league draw with Highlands Park, with Ricardo Goss getting a start in goal, Zitha Macheke selected at right back, with Sameehg Doutie on the wing, and Mxolisi Machupu in attack.

Wits created little against a well-organised Guinean side clearly happy to grab a point from their opening Group C match. Terrence Dzvukumanja fired one first half effort just wide, and Haashim Domingo also shot over, but this was generally a dreadful match with little to excite at either end.

In the second half, Hunt brought on Deon Hotto and Gift Motupa in search of a goal and a home win, but it was not to come, and Wits could consider themselves slightly fortunate that Horoya had a late shout for a penalty waved away.

Wits’ next Group C game is against Djoliba in Mali on December 8.

