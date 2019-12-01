Live report: AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: AmaZulu 0-0 Maritzburg United
– 45′ corner kick for Maritzburg
– 40′ offside call goes against Maritzburg
– 35′ free kick for AmaZulu from a good scoring position. Yellow card for Sanoka
– 33′ chance for AmaZulu as Ofori miscues the ball, but Karuru fails to capitalise on the mistake
– 32′ free kick for AmaZulu and it turns into a corner kick
– 28′ Sithebe’s shot goes wide of goals
– 20′ Half chance for AmaZulu as Ntuli fails to control the ball inside the area
– 11′ yellow card for Maritzburg official Goncalves
– 9′ Maritzburg appeal for the penalty, but the referee gives a free kick against them instead
– 5′ Kunene shoots over the crossbar from close range
– 2′ Mngonyama gets a yellow card after a tussle in the area
– 1′ corner kick for Maritzburg
– kick-off
Starting XI:
AmaZulu XI: Boshoff, Booysen, Maduna, Morton, Xoki, Mabiliso, Ncube, Sithebe, Karuru, Ncobeni, Ntuli
Maritzburg United XI: Ofori, Mngonyama, Kunene, Sanoka, De Reuck, Allie, Buchanan, Claasen, Hlongwane, Timm, Moseamedi
Usuthu suffered a second successive league defeat when they went down 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this week. The defeat left the club in 15th place on the log standings.
Maritzburg saw their winless run in the league extended to three matches with a 2-0 home loss at the hands of SuperSport United midweek.
