PSL News 1.12.2019 03:15 pm

Live report: AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United

Live report: AmaZulu vs Maritzburg United

Bongi Ntuli of AmaZulu and Pogiso Sanoka of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu host rivals Maritzburg United in what is expected to be a thrilling KwaZulu-Natal derby at the King Zwelithini Stadium this afternoon.

– referee Victor Hlungwani blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: AmaZulu 0-0 Maritzburg United

– 45′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– 40′ offside call goes against Maritzburg

– 35′ free kick for AmaZulu from a good scoring position. Yellow card for Sanoka

– 33′ chance for AmaZulu as Ofori miscues the ball, but Karuru fails to capitalise on the mistake

– 32′ free kick for AmaZulu and it turns into a corner kick

– 28′ Sithebe’s shot goes wide of goals

– 20′ Half chance for AmaZulu as Ntuli fails to control the ball inside the area

– 11′ yellow card for Maritzburg official Goncalves

– 9′ Maritzburg appeal for the penalty, but the referee gives a free kick against them instead

– 5′ Kunene shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 2′ Mngonyama gets a yellow card after a tussle in the area

– 1′ corner kick for Maritzburg

– kick-off

Starting XI:

AmaZulu XI: Boshoff, Booysen, Maduna, Morton, Xoki, Mabiliso, Ncube, Sithebe, Karuru, Ncobeni, Ntuli
Maritzburg United XI: Ofori, Mngonyama, Kunene, Sanoka, De Reuck, Allie, Buchanan, Claasen, Hlongwane, Timm, Moseamedi

Usuthu suffered a second successive league defeat when they went down 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this week. The defeat left the club in 15th place on the log standings.

Maritzburg saw their winless run in the league extended to three matches with a 2-0 home loss at the hands of SuperSport United midweek.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Eric Tinkler, the unsung cup final specialist of the decade 28.11.2019
Tinkler laments Maritzburg’s poor showing in SuperSport loss 28.11.2019
Chiefs coach Middendorp responds to Kemiso Motaung’s comments 28.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court

Environment Medupi slammed as a sulphur-pumping climate crime that will kill thousands

Editorials It’s time to get serious about what’s left of our water

Crime 28-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 